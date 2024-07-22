The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea today challenging the controversial directives issued by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments that require eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners. The petition, filed by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, seeks a stay on these orders, arguing that they exacerbate communal tensions and are aimed at creating a socially enforced economic boycott of Muslim shop owners. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The directive, initially issued by the Muzaffarnagar police and later extended statewide in Uttar Pradesh, mandates that all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route prominently display the names of their owners. The measure has been widely criticised by opposition parties and some allies of the ruling NDA at the Centre, who argue that it unfairly targets Muslim traders. Ten key points related to the controversial development.

Mahua Moitra's plea before the Supreme Court contends that the requirement to disclose the names of proprietors and staff members under the guise of respecting the dietary choices of pilgrims is a pretext for compelling the disclosure of religious identity. "This move is intended to create a socially enforced economic boycott of Muslim shop owners and workers, thereby endangering their livelihoods," the plea states. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aftermath The directive has sparked a significant backlash, with opposition parties vowing to raise the issue in Parliament. At an all-party meeting on Sunday, leaders from the Congress, DMK, SP, and AAP condemned the order, calling it "communal and divisive." They demanded a discussion in Parliament, arguing that the policy was designed to marginalise Muslims and Scheduled Castes.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav criticised the move, saying, "This directive clearly targets Muslims and promotes communally divisive politics."

Adding to the criticism, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary called for the order to be rescinded, stating that it appears to lack thoughtful consideration. "Kanwariyas do not ask about anyone's religion when they seek services. This matter should not be linked to any religion," he said. Government's stand and preparations The BJP has defended the directive, stating that it is an effort to maintain law and order and respect the religious sentiments of pilgrims. Yoga guru Ramdev also supported the measure, asserting that there should be no issue with disclosing one's identity.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have made extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth yatra, which spans from July 22 to August 19. Security measures, including no-vehicle zones, barricades, and CCTV and drone surveillance, have been implemented.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti is scheduled to hear the plea filed by the NGO Association of Protection of Civil Rights. This hearing will determine whether the controversial directive will be upheld or stayed, as petitioners argue it infringes on the rights of Muslim shop owners and workers.

As the Kanwar Yatra commences, the debate over the name display directive highlights the broader issue of communal harmony and economic equality in India. The outcome of today's Supreme Court hearing will be closely watched by all stakeholders. Traffic advisory and public safety Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of the yatra, warning of potential congestion in several areas. Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly to avoid delays.

The advisory highlights the expected participation of 15-20 lakh devotees, emphasising the need for patience and adherence to traffic rules during this period. (With Inputs from Agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!