What is Lakshmir Bhandar scheme — TMC flagship that Suvendu Adhikari promised to continue in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari reportedly said after the first cabinet meeting on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal won't stop the former Mamata Banerjee-led government's flagship 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme.

Several reports, including Patrika, NDTV and News 18, quoted Suvendu as saying, "No stop to Lakshmir Bhandar...all ongoing beneficiary schemes in Bengal won't stop."

Adhikari's comments reportedly came after he held a cabinet meeting at which six decisions were taken.

What is Lakshmir Bhandars scheme and why is it important? Lakshmir Bhandar was a flagship scheme launched by the Mamata Banerjee-led government in 2021, aimed at providing financial assistance to women from economically weaker sections of society.

It was widely regarded as the ruling TMC's most politically potent welfare programme for women.

Ahead of the West Bengal election 2026, the TMC government had increased the financial assistance in the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme to ₹1,500 per month for the general category and ₹1,700 for those in the reserved bloc (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes

The scheme covered women residents of West Bengal, usually aged 25–60. Beneficiaries benefit from this direct cash transfer.

According to reports, the scheme helped her overcome the anti-incumbency sentiment for the 2021 election.

Post-poll analyses of the 2021 elections had indicated that nearly two crore women benefited directly from the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, which then provided between ₹500 and ₹1,000 per month, news agency PTI reported.

"About 55-58 per cent of women voters had backed the TMC in 2021. This time, the equation appears to have changed. Financial incentives remain relevant, but may not be the sole determinant anymore," a TMC Leader told PTI.

"There is evidence of a broader churn. Welfare schemes are increasingly viewed as entitlements rather than electoral incentives," he added.

The cornerstone of the BJP's surge was its aggressive "Welfare War."

While Mamata Banerjee's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' had long been considered an impenetrable social safety net, the BJP's manifesto "Bhoroshar Shopoth" (Pledge of Trust) effectively turned the TMC's greatest strength into a vulnerability.

By promising ₹3,000 monthly, doubling the TMC's proposed hike, the BJP successfully wooed the state's massive female vote bank.

Six decisions by Suvendu Adhikari include: > Giving the Border Security Force (BSF) land along the Bangladesh border to complete fences to keep out illegal immigrants

> Rolling out the central government's flagship health insurance scheme, the Ayushman Bharat, along with multiple other central welfare projects like PM Jan Arogya Yojna, PM Fasal Bima Yojna offering crop insurance for farmers, PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme for upgrading state-run schools, PM Viswakarma scheme supporting artisans and craftspeople.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme for women's education and empowerment, and the Ujwala 3.0 scheme for subsidised cooking gas connections would also be implemented in the state.

> Implementing the new criminal laws - the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

> Relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates appearing in government job examinations by five years

> Census circular from MHA to be implemented immediately

> IAS, IPS officers cleared for central training

What to expect in second cabinet meeting? "At the first meeting, decisions were taken only on files that were already prepared. More detailed policy matters will come up at the next meeting," Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday.

He said the second cabinet meeting of the West Bengal government is scheduled to be held on May 18, where key decisions on DA, implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission and other administrative issues are expected to be taken.

Addressing reporters, Adhikari said the meeting would also focus on measures to tackle crimes against women, institutional corruption and governance issues, including developments concerning the RG Kar case.

"Next Monday, I will hold another cabinet meeting where we will discuss the RG Kar issue, atrocities on women, institutional corruption, and the pay commission," he said.