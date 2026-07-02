What is MANAS? Govt's anti-drug platform logs 9.9 lakh connection attempts, 16,000 trafficking inputs

In July 2024, the Union government launched the National Narcotics Helpline MANAS (Madak Padarth Nishedh Asoochna Kendra) 2024 under the aegis of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Ministry of Home Affairs.

In about two years, the initiative has seen about 9.9 lakh connection attempts, 2.6 lakh drug-related inputs and over 16000 trafficking inputs, according to latest government figures.

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Built as a secure, technology-driven platform, MANAS enables citizens to report drug-related activities, seek counselling, and access rehabilitation support at any time, the government said in a statement.

The Government of India has identified substance abuse and drug trafficking as major social and public health concerns, it said. Beyond individuals, these issues affect families, communities, and public safety. To strengthen citizen participation and improve access to support services, the government recognised the need for an accessible and confidential platform for reporting drug-related activities and seeking assistance, the government said.

MANAS brings together the vision of Digital India and the mission of a Nasha Mukt Bharat. The platform is accessible through the national helpline number 1933, the official portal, email and the UMANG app, the government said. By making support available through these platforms, MANAS empowers citizens to actively participate in the fight against drug abuse instead of remaining silent bystanders, it said.

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Substance abuse in India India's first comprehensive report on Magnitude of Substance Abuse of India (2019) revealed that around 16 crore people consume alcohol, out of these over 5.7 crore are severely affected.

The helpline works in collaboration with the Digital India Corporation (DIC). In about two years, the initiative has seen about 9.9 lakh connection attempts, 2.6 lakh drug-related inputs and over 16000 trafficking inputs, according to latest government figures.

As many as 3.1 crore Indians use cannabis, 2.26 crore use opioids, and about 1.18 crore use sedatives, the report said, adding that roughly 2.8 crore people depend on opioids alone, including about 28 lakh needing urgent treatment.

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How does MANAS work? MANAS is designed around citizen needs, combining reporting, counselling, and awareness within a single architecture.

Citizens can confidentially report drug trafficking, peddling, illegal cultivation, and related activities without revealing their identity, the statement said. People affected by addiction can access counselling and support, with calls transferred to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment helpline 14446.

Services remain accessible anytime through the 1933 helpline, the web portal, and the UMANG application, ensuring nationwide reach, the government said. Digital ticket generation and workflow management enable faster information sharing with concerned agencies, improving coordination and response time, it said.

“Inclusive features such as multilingual call support, a Smart IVRS, chatbot integration and regional language assistance are being developed to widen access further,” the statement said.

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Has MANAS helped? Since its launch, MANAS has expanded citizen outreach, strengthened public service delivery, and improved coordination among drug law-enforcement agencies. The platform has enabled citizens to report drug-related activities more easily through secure channels. It has also strengthened information-sharing between citizens and enforcement agencies, improving response mechanisms against drug trafficking and substance abuse, the government said.

Citizens can confidentially report drug trafficking, peddling, illegal cultivation, and related activities without revealing their identity, the statement said. People affected by addiction can access counselling and support, with calls transferred to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment helpline 14446.

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“Awareness activities through online platforms have encouraged wider public and youth participation in anti-drug campaigns. The platform’s fully digitized workflows have improved coordination and service delivery. It is also supporting the larger vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat through technology-driven citizen engagement,” it said.

Key features of MANAS

-MANAS works around the clock, and can be reached from anywhere in India.

-It turns public alertness into useful, on-record intelligence, making people active partners in governance rather than passive recipients of services.

-Every report can be logged, registered, tracked and resolved through digitized workflows, bringing speed, transparency and accountability.

-It links the public directly with the 30 NCB Zonal Units and 36 State and Union Territory Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs).

Also Read | India tightens export rules for medicines amid misuse abroad

-The portal is designed as a unified, secure and bilingual platform.

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-It runs awareness drives on the MyGov portal, such as quizzes, poster contests and reel-making contests, to engage teenagers and youth across the country.

-Because information is captured digitally, the data can be studied for patterns and trends, helping agencies see where problems are rising and plan their response.

(With inputs from PIB)