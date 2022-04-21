Aadhaar card is one of mandatory KYC documents required for availing of government subsidies and benefits of various government-run welfare schemes. It is an important document for opening a bank account as well. However, it has been noticed that an Aadhaar card holder becomes a victim of online fraud in the name of online KYC, etc. So, to provide safety to the Aadhaar card holders from any kind of fraud, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) introduced 'Masked Aadhaar.'

Masked Aadhaar meaning

In this masked Aadhaar card ID issued by the UIDAI, only the last 4 digits of one's Aadhaar card is visible. First 8 base numbers of the Aadhaar card are written as 'XXXX-XXXX' in masked Aadhaar card ID. So, an Aadhaar card holder's Aadhaar card number becomes invisible to strangers, which prevents one's Aadhaar from being misused.

Masked Aadhaar card download: Step buy step guide

To ensure safety from any kind of misuse, an Aadhaar card holder can download one's masked Aadhaar card online in 6 simple steps. Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at official UIDAI website and click at 'Download Aadhaar' option;

2] Select Aadhar / VID / Enrollment ID option and tick at masked Aadhaar option;

3] Enter the details sought there and click at 'Request OTP' option;

4] An OTP will be sent on your Aadhaar-registered mobile number;

5] Enter the OTP and click at 'Download Aadhaar'; and

6] Now, your masked Aadhaar card will become available for download.

Masked Aadhaar password

The masked Aadhaar will be available in PDF format and it will be password enabled. Masked Aadhaar card password will be sent on your email after the download.