What is masked Aadhaar card ID from UIDAI? How to download and use it

Aadhaar card is one of mandatory KYC documents required for availing of government subsidies and benefits of various government-run welfare schemes. It is an important document for opening a bank account as well. However, it has been noticed that an Aadhaar card holder becomes a victim of online fraud in the name of online KYC, etc. So, to provide safety to the Aadhaar card holders from any kind of fraud, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) introduced 'Masked Aadhaar.'

