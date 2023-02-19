MahaMetro is working on the feasibility of implementing the Metro Neo system in cities having a population of up to 20 lakh, with Nashik being the frontrunner, its Managing Director Brijesh Dixit said at the foundation day program of the MahaMetro here on Saturday.

“We have full faith that we will be successful in this task as well. The central and state government are viewing the development positively," he said as quoted by the news agency PTI.

The 'Metro Neo', a trolley bus system with overhead electric traction and rubber tyres, has the capability of being upgraded to a light metro system.

It is a low-cost mobility solution with reduced system requirements and the same experience, and ease of travel in terms of comfort, convenience, affordability, safety, punctuality, reliability and environment-friendliness as that of the conventional metro rail system.

Dixit further said that the second phase of the Nagpur Metro rail will be completed in the next five years and the work is set to begin in April.

The 44.5-kilometer second phase comprises a 19-km stretch to Butibori, a 7 km stretch from Lokmanya Nagar to Hingna, a 13-km route from Automotive Chowk to Kanhan, and a 5.5 km stretch from Prajapti Nagar to Kapsi, he added.

In December 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur Metro rail project here and traveled in the train with students. He also laid the foundation stone of phase II of the Metro project.

There are 36 stations under phase-I of the project, which covers a distance of 40 km. This project has been developed at a cost of more than ₹8,650 crore, officials said. Phase II of the project will be developed at more than ₹6,700 crore. It will have 32 stations.

(With PTI inputs)