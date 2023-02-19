What is Metro Neo project, which will be implemented in Nagpur?
The 'Metro Neo', a trolley bus system with overhead electric traction and rubber tyres, has the capability of being upgraded to a light metro system.
MahaMetro is working on the feasibility of implementing the Metro Neo system in cities having a population of up to 20 lakh, with Nashik being the frontrunner, its Managing Director Brijesh Dixit said at the foundation day program of the MahaMetro here on Saturday.
