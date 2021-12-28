Newly infected Covid-19 patients have a new treatment option that can be taken at home. Indian drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved the anti-viral drug Molnupiravir for restricted emergency use against coronavirus on Tuesday. Sun Pharma will be introducing Merck Sharpe Dohme (MSD) and Ridgeback’s Molnupiravir under the brand name Molxvir in India.

The Union Health ministry informed about the emergency approval of the new anti-Covid drug on Twitter. Besides, India has also approved two new Covid-19 vaccines today. One is developed by Serum Institute of India, Covovax, and the other by Hyderabad-based form Biological E's Cobrevax.

"Molnupiravir, an antiviral drug, will now be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency for treatment of adult patients with Covid-19 and who have a high risk of progression of the disease," health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter.

What is Molnupiravir and how to use it?

The antiviral drug has received approval in several countries like US and UK for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 patients.

It can be used by adult Covid-19 patients having blood oxygen levels 93% and having a high-risk progression of the infection including hospitalisation or death.

The antiviral drug is not authorised for use in patients less than 18 years and initiation of treatment in patients requiring immediate hospitalisation.

The pill is also not authorised for use for longer than five consecutive days.

The Molnupiravir can be taken twice a day for five days by people at home with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms.

Molnupiravir is administered as four 200 milligram capsules taken orally every 12 hours for five days, for a total of 40 capsules.

Who should not take Molnupiravir?

Molnupiravir is not authorized for children because it might interfere with bone growth. It also isn't recommended for pregnant women because of the potential for birth defects. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, Molnupiravir is not authorised for pre-exposure or post-exposure prophylaxis for the prevention of coronavirus for pregnant women.

When should Molnupiravir be taken?

The easy-to-use pill has to be started as soon as possible, within five days of the start of symptoms. Cough, headache, fever, the loss of taste or smell, and muscle and body aches are among the more common signs.

Will Molnupiravir work against the Omicron variant?

The pills are expected to be effective against omicron because they don’t target the spike protein where most of the variant’s worrisome mutations reside.

