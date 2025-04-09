What is Navkar Mahamantra that PM Modi chanted, called it ’fundamental note of life’ | Watch

“The Navkar Mahamantra says that believe in yourself and start your journey, the enemy is not outside, the enemy is within. Negative thinking, distrust, hostility, selfishness selfishness are the enemies that conquering is the real victory. This is why Jainism inspires us to conquer not the outside world but ourselves,” PM Modi added, while emphasising the number nine in Indian culture, stating, "There are nine elements of life. These nine elements lead life towards completeness. Therefore, in our culture, nine holds special significance."