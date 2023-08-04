What is NHAI's new Rajmargyatra app and why is it relevant? Explained2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST
NHAI launches 'Rajmargyatra' app for improved user experience on highways, offering essential information and complaint redressal.
National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a new app called 'Rajmargyatra' in a bid to improve user experience on highways and create a ‘citizen-centric unified mobile application’. The application is currently available in Hindi and English and can be downloaded via the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.