National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a new app called 'Rajmargyatra' in a bid to improve user experience on highways and create a ‘citizen-centric unified mobile application’. The application is currently available in Hindi and English and can be downloaded via the Google Play Store and iOS App Store. 

According to a release from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, 'Rajmargyatra' is a user-friendly app that will help provide travellers with comprehensive information about India's highways and also offer them an efficient grievance redressal mechanism.

4 Essential features of the Rajmarg Yatra app: 

1) Essential highway information: NHAI claims that the Rajmargyatra app will act as a "one-stop repository of essential information" for national highways. The app will allow users to get real-time weather conditions, details of nearby toll plazas, petrol pumps, hospitals, hotels and other essential services and timely traffic alerts.

2) Complaint Redressal: NHAI says that the Rajmargyatra app comes with an inbuilt complaint redressal and escalation mechanism. The app can help users report highway-related issues, while having the feature to attach geo-tagged pictures and videos of the situation.

The government agency says that the registered complaints will be addressed in a time-bound manner and there will be system-generated escalations to higher authorities in case of delays in redressal. In a bid for "complete transparency", the app also comes with the functionality to check the status of the complaints.

3) FASTag services: NHAI's new app has integrated its services with various banking portals to make it convenient for users to recharge their FASTags, avail monthly passes and get other FASTag related services on a single platform.

4) Safe driving features: The Rajmargyatra app comes with over-speeding notifications and a built-in voice assistant to encourage safe driving behavior.

“With these improvements, 'Rajmargyatra' aims to create a seamless, user-friendly experience for highway users, fostering a safer and more enjoyable journey on Indian National Highways." the release by NHAI read.

 

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST
