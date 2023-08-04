Hello User
Home/ News / India/  What is NHAI's new Rajmargyatra app and why is it relevant? Explained

What is NHAI's new Rajmargyatra app and why is it relevant? Explained

2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

NHAI launches 'Rajmargyatra' app for improved user experience on highways, offering essential information and complaint redressal.

The National Highways Authority of India announced the launch of new Rajmargyatra app on Thursday

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a new app called 'Rajmargyatra' in a bid to improve user experience on highways and create a ‘citizen-centric unified mobile application’. The application is currently available in Hindi and English and can be downloaded via the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

According to a release from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, 'Rajmargyatra' is a user-friendly app that will help provide travellers with comprehensive information about India's highways and also offer them an efficient grievance redressal mechanism.

4 Essential features of the Rajmarg Yatra app:

1) Essential highway information: NHAI claims that the Rajmargyatra app will act as a "one-stop repository of essential information" for national highways. The app will allow users to get real-time weather conditions, details of nearby toll plazas, petrol pumps, hospitals, hotels and other essential services and timely traffic alerts.

2) Complaint Redressal: NHAI says that the Rajmargyatra app comes with an inbuilt complaint redressal and escalation mechanism. The app can help users report highway-related issues, while having the feature to attach geo-tagged pictures and videos of the situation.

The government agency says that the registered complaints will be addressed in a time-bound manner and there will be system-generated escalations to higher authorities in case of delays in redressal. In a bid for "complete transparency", the app also comes with the functionality to check the status of the complaints.

3) FASTag services: NHAI's new app has integrated its services with various banking portals to make it convenient for users to recharge their FASTags, avail monthly passes and get other FASTag related services on a single platform.

4) Safe driving features: The Rajmargyatra app comes with over-speeding notifications and a built-in voice assistant to encourage safe driving behavior.

“With these improvements, 'Rajmargyatra' aims to create a seamless, user-friendly experience for highway users, fostering a safer and more enjoyable journey on Indian National Highways." the release by NHAI read.

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST
