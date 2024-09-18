What is NPS Vatsalya? All you need to know about new pension plan being launched by FM Nirmala Sitharaman today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to launch the Centre's NPS Vatsalya Scheme today (September 18), according to a Finance Ministry release.

"In pursuance of the announcement in the Union Budget 2024-25, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the NPS Vatsalya scheme on September 18, in New Delhi. School children will also join the launch," the release said.

About the Launch The release added that audiences at other locations, including school children, will virtually join the Delhi broadcast.

At the launch event, Sitharaman will release the scheme brochure, reveal an online platform for subscribing to NPS Vatsalya, and distribute PRAN cards to new minor subscribers, it added.

NPS Vatsalya events will be organized at nearly 75 locations in India. Other locations will join the launch through video conference and distribute PRAN membership to new minor subscribers in that location.