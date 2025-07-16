What is Operation Kalanemi? 300 ‘fake’ saints arrested in crackdown on religious fraud in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on July 10 launched ‘Operation Kalanemi' to safeguard the dignity of true religious teachings and preserve harmony in society. More than 300 ‘fake’ people pretending to be saints have been arrested by the police across six districts of the Kumaon division.

What is Operation Kalanemi? Operation Kalanemi is a campaign to expose and eliminate fraudulent spiritual leaders who mislead the public under the guise of faith. It draws inspiration from the mythological figure Kalanemi, a demon who disguised himself as a saint to deceive others.

According to Dhami, "Just as the demon Kalanemi used disguise to deceive, many such ‘Kalanemis’ exist in today’s society who are misusing religion to commit crimes. This is an effort to protect people's faith and ensure that only true spiritual guides lead our communities.”

Police have interrogated 1,250 suspects as the verification drive continues under Operation Kalanemi. “Uttarakhand Police is conducting a continuous verification drive to interrogate the suspects. The police have questioned 1,250 suspects,” Inspector General of Uttarakhand Nilesh Anand Bharne told ANI.

FIRs, preventive detentions, and challans are among the actions taken by the state against them.

“These individuals were exploiting people’s faith through superstition, deceit, and false claims of divine powers. They had no valid identity proof or documentation to support their credentials. During the campaign, suspects were taken into custody, their backgrounds verified, and necessary legal action was taken,” IANS quoted Inspector General (IG) Kumaon Riddhim Agarwal as saying.

He added that all police stations and outposts across Kumaon have been asked to be on alert and continue the action against suspicious figures disguising themselves as spiritual leaders.

Congress leader and ex-CM Harish Rawat supports Op Kalanemi "Kalanemi was a character from the Ramayana who tried to obstruct Hanuman ji's path. Today, who is responsible for those in disguise, the fake godmen spreading superstition in society? Why has the need for Operation Kalanemi arisen? Those who create an environment for such deceitful people — who mislead others by spreading fear and superstition — must also be held accountable under Operation Kalanemi," Congress leader and former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat stated.

Jagat Guru Balak Devacharya Maharaj calls Operation Kalanemi ‘necessary’ "I think this initiative is necessary, because nowadays many people are roaming around disguised as saints — like the demon Kalanemi in disguise — and many of them belong to certain groups with malicious intent. Secondly, I must say that it is extremely difficult for any government to truly identify who is a genuine saint and who is a fake one, who is Kaalnemi in disguise and who is truly enlightened. Governments often fail to understand this subtle distinction," Jagat Guru Balak Devacharya said.

Other political reactions Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey appreciated the move but called on the chief minister to engage in self-reflection. “Catching fake babas is commendable, but CM Dhami must also identify the ‘Kalanemis’ within his own party who are corrupt and creating social unrest,” he stated.

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain mentioned, “Many fake people are looting innocent believers with false promises and ‘miracles.’ This campaign will help unmask them.”