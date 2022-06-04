What is PAN and how to link it with Aadhaar?

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a 10-digit unique alphanumeric number issued to any tax paying individual/organisation/trust in India. It is authorised by the Income Tax Department and is used by the department to link all transactions of the holder. It facilitates easy storage and retrieval of tax-related information of the entity. It is mandatory to have a PAN to pay tax to the income tax department.

