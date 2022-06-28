What is Patra Chawl case, in which ED summoned Sena's Sanjay Raut. Explainer

The Rajya Sabha MP has termed the summons a conspiracy.
Sanjay Raut told reporters that he will not be able to make it to the ED office on Tuesday as he has a public meeting in Alibaug. He, however, said he will cooperate with the agency. The ED may issue him a fresh date.
The ED summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on 28 June for questioning in a money laundering probe linked to the re-development of Mumbai's Patra Chawl case.
He has been asked to depose before the ED at its office in south Mumbai and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The Rajya Sabha MP has termed the summons a conspiracy and said, "Arrest me".
This comes amid Shiv Sena battles rebellion from a group of its MLAs, putting a question mark on the future of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Rebel Shiv Sena legislators, who were first taken to Surat, are now camping in Guwahati.
"I just came to know that the ED has summoned me. Good! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb's Shivsainiks, are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won't take the Guwahati route. "Arrest me! Jai Hind!" a defiant Raut said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Raut told reporters that he will not be able to make it to the ED office on Tuesday as he has a public meeting in Alibaug. He, however, said he will cooperate with the agency. The ED may issue him a fresh date.
Here's all you need to know about Patra Chawl Case:
The 47-acre Patrawal Chawl owned by MHADA had around 672 tenants under the Goregaon Sidharth Nagar Sahakari Griha Nirman Sanstha Ltd.
Under a three-party agreement between MHADA, Guruashish and the society, the builder could develop the land in lieu of constructing flats for the 672 tenants in 36 months.
As per the agreement, the developer had to pay rent to all the every month till the completion of the project, however, the rent was paid only till 2014-15. Later, the tenants started complaining about the non-payment of rent and the delay in the completion of the project.
Guruashish informed MHADA the plot was large and would take time to develop on its own; so it wanted to let other builders in through sub-development agreements. Between 2010 and 2014, Guruashish signed such agreements with the other builders.
Guru Ashish had entered into a "tripartite agreement' with the tenants and MHADA to re-develop the 'chawl'.
According to the agreement, the ED said, the developer had to provide flats to 672 tenants and develop flats for MHADA. Thereafter, the remaining area was to be sold by the developer.
"The directors of Guru Ashish Constructions mislead MHADA and managed to sell the FSI (floor space index) to nine developers and collected about ₹901.79 crore without constructing the rehab portion for 672 displaced tenants and MHADA portion," it said.
This realty company also launched a project called Meadows and took the booking amount of around ₹138 crore from flat buyers.
"The total proceeds of the crime generated by directors of Guru Ashish Constructions Pvt Ltd through illegal activities was about ₹1,039.79 crore. Part of the proceeds of crime was further transferred to close associates," it alleged.
The ED probe, conducted so far, found that "around ₹100 crore were transferred from HDIL to the account of Pravin Raut".
This amount was further "diverted" by Pravin Raut to various accounts of his close associates, family member, his business entities etc., it said.
In January 2018, MHADA decided to terminate its agreement with Guruashish and the society, and asked it to return the land.
A one-member committee was appointed in 2020 by the Maharashtra government to study and recommend solutions for the rehabilitation and rental payment to 672 tenants. It was led by retired chief secretary of Maharashtra Johnny Joseph.
Later, in February 2022, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray e-inaugurated the construction of Siddharth Nagar (Patra Chawl) redevelopment project. In his address, the chief minister urged the chawl tenants to not forget their struggle for homes, and urged them to not sell the houses later and leave Mumbai.
How is Sanjay Raut associated to the Patra Chawl scam ?
In April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over ₹11.15 crore of Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of the investigation.
The attached properties are in the form of land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, at Palghar, Saphale (town in Palghar) and Padgha (in Thane district).
The attached properties also include a flat in Mumbai's suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar, the ED said in a statement.
According to the ED, Sujit Patkar is a close associate of Sanjay Raut.
It is understood that the agency wants to question Sanjay Raut to know about his "business and other links" with Pravin Raut and Patkar and also about the property deals involving his wife.
After arresting Pravin Raut, the ED had said he appears to be "acting as a front" or in collusion with some influential person(s).
The agency had said during probe it was revealed he made payments to certain "politically exposed persons".
In the Alibaug land deal, apart from the registered value, "cash" payments were made to the sellers, the agency had alleged.
"During 2010, part of the proceeds of crime of ₹83 lakh was received by Varsha Raut (wife of Sanjay Raut) directly/indirectly from Madhuri Pravin Raut, wife of Pravin Raut."
"This amount was utilised by Varsha Raut for purchase of flat at Dadar east," the agency alleged.
ED investigations found that an amount of ₹55 lakh was transferred back by Varsha Raut to Madhuri Raut. There are various other transactions too, it said.
A chargesheet was filed by the agency in April against Pravin Raut.
The agency had questioned Varsha Raut last year in connection with the PMC Bank case and her purported links with Pravin Raut's wife.
Probe found that Varsha Sanjay Raut and Madhuri Pravin Raut "are partners in Avani Construction and Varsha Raut has received ₹12 lakh from this entity (as overdrawn capital converted to loan) on a contribution of mere ₹5,625".
Probe found that Varsha Sanjay Raut and Madhuri Pravin Raut "are partners in Avani Construction and Varsha Raut has received ₹12 lakh from this entity (as overdrawn capital converted to loan) on a contribution of mere ₹5,625".