What is PM SVANidhi scheme? Check eligibility, benefits and steps to apply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech on Friday, highlighted a series of welfare initiatives aimed at empowering the most disadvantaged sections of society.
Among these, the PM SVANidhi Yojana was mentioned as a key programme supporting street vendors. Launched in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheme provides financial assistance to street vendors across India to restart and expand their businesses, which were severely impacted by the lockdown.
The PM SVANidhi scheme, officially known as Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi, is a small credit facility launched by the Indian government on 1 June 2020. It offers collateral-free working capital loans of up to ₹10,000 to eligible vendors whose livelihoods were affected by the pandemic.
The PM SVANidhi scheme is designed to support a wide range of individuals and small businesses operating in urban areas, including:
The PM SVANidhi scheme stands out for its vendor-friendly features:
The PM SVANidhi scheme operates through multiple lending institutions, including banks, non-banking financial companies, and small finance banks, making it accessible across urban areas nationwide.
Follow the steps below to apply for the PM SVANidhi scheme:
After applying for the loan, most applications are processed within 7-10 working days, and funds are directly transferred to the applicant’s bank account.