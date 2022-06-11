What is Post Office Recurring Deposit Scheme?2 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2022, 09:26 AM IST
- In the Post Office Recurring Deposit scheme, investors are meant to deposit a fixed amount at regular intervals. Read further to know this in detail.
Risk-free in nature, the Post Office Recurring Deposit (Post Office RD) is a scheme catering to the mid-term savings requiring the depositors to park their investment at least for a period of five years. The scheme required the depositors to deposit a fixed amount at regular intervals, the interest is accrued to the depositors and compounded on a quarterly basis.