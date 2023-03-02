What is POTS, a disease which affected 1 million Americans after Covid?2 min read . 05:15 AM IST
A study reveals that around 2% to 14% of people with covid develop POTS and the disease is more common in women.
A study reveals that around 2% to 14% of people with covid develop POTS and the disease is more common in women.
POTS or postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome has affected around three million Americans before Covid-19 and at least one million new patients after the pandemic, according to a report published in The Washinton Post.
POTS or postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome has affected around three million Americans before Covid-19 and at least one million new patients after the pandemic, according to a report published in The Washinton Post.
Many people are still not familiar with the disease. A study reveals that around 2% to 14% of people with covid develop POTS, The Washington Post reported. It also stated that the disease is more common in women.
Many people are still not familiar with the disease. A study reveals that around 2% to 14% of people with covid develop POTS, The Washington Post reported. It also stated that the disease is more common in women.
What is POTS disease?
What is POTS disease?
When your heart rate increases very quickly after getting up from sitting or lying down, this is what the National Health Service, UK called POTS. It can get better with changes to your lifestyle, but some people may need treatment with medicines.
When your heart rate increases very quickly after getting up from sitting or lying down, this is what the National Health Service, UK called POTS. It can get better with changes to your lifestyle, but some people may need treatment with medicines.
What are POTS symptoms?
What are POTS symptoms?
One may feel dizziness or light-headedness, fainting or almost fainting, noticeable heartbeats (heart palpitations), chest pain, shortness of breath, shaking and sweating, diarrhea, constipation, bloating, tummy pain, etc.
One may feel dizziness or light-headedness, fainting or almost fainting, noticeable heartbeats (heart palpitations), chest pain, shortness of breath, shaking and sweating, diarrhea, constipation, bloating, tummy pain, etc.
What causes POTS?
What causes POTS?
It is not yet clear what are the causes of POTS disease. It can develop suddenly or maybe over time. Some people witness mild symptoms, some have a big impact on their lives due to this disease.
It is not yet clear what are the causes of POTS disease. It can develop suddenly or maybe over time. Some people witness mild symptoms, some have a big impact on their lives due to this disease.
How POTS` is diagnosed?
How POTS` is diagnosed?
According to NHS UK, one should refer to a specialist if he faces the POTS symptoms mentioned above. The specialist will recommend you get blood tests, urine tests, and heart and blood pressure tests done.
According to NHS UK, one should refer to a specialist if he faces the POTS symptoms mentioned above. The specialist will recommend you get blood tests, urine tests, and heart and blood pressure tests done.
How to get POTS treatment?
How to get POTS treatment?
If you are diagnosed with POTS, the specialist will suggest you change lifestyles such as eating and drinking at regular times and trying to manage stress, first. However, there is no known cure for POTS, according to The Washington Post. But physical therapy, medications, and diet changes can help you.
If you are diagnosed with POTS, the specialist will suggest you change lifestyles such as eating and drinking at regular times and trying to manage stress, first. However, there is no known cure for POTS, according to The Washington Post. But physical therapy, medications, and diet changes can help you.
Experts said that there is a shortage of medical professionals who are aware of POTS treatment. “POTS cases have doubled since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the number of specialists are same, but patients are more," said Lauren Stiles, president, and chief executive of Dysautonomia International.
Experts said that there is a shortage of medical professionals who are aware of POTS treatment. “POTS cases have doubled since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the number of specialists are same, but patients are more," said Lauren Stiles, president, and chief executive of Dysautonomia International.