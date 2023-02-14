Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Haryana on Tuesday to present the President's Colour Award to the state police at a ceremony at the Haryana Police Academy in Karnal district's Madhuban, said an official spokesperson.

He said that Shah will also release a coffee table book on the Haryana Police today. After this, the minister will take the salute of a parade to be held at the academy's Vachher stadium, according to the news agency PTI.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, state Home Minister Anil Vij, along with other ministers and dignitaries, will be present on the occasion.

What is President's Colour Award?

The President's Colour Award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Haryana Police in serving the country and maintaining law and order, the spokesperson said, adding that it is a unique honour conferred by the president on the armed forces that have rendered exceptional service to the country.

The award serves as a recognition of the sacrifices made by police personnel in the line of duty and a tribute to their unwavering commitment to serve and protect people, he added.

Amit Shah's visit to Haryana: Check full schedule here

After presenting the award, the Home Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of five cooperative sector projects under various initiatives taken by the Haryana government for the implementation of the National Cooperative Policy.

He will then inaugurate the Haryana Cooperative Export House and visit an exhibition and different outlets of the Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED), the spokesperson said.

Besides these projects, Shah will inaugurate the Sanjhi Dairy project, the Panipat Cooperative Sugar Mills and an ethanol plant at Dahar, and lay the foundation stone of the Cooperative Milk Plant at Rewari's Bidawas village.

He will also launch an internet radio service -- "Sahkarita Vani", PTI reported.

Shah will provide a letter of approval for ₹10,000 crore issued by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) to the cooperative institutions of Haryana.

(With PTI inputs)