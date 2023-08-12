What is Section 150? All you need to know as govt mulls repeal of sedition law

What is Section 150? All you need to know as govt mulls repeal of sedition law1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 05:39 AM IST
The offence of sedition may soon cease to exist as the Centre mulls a replacement for the Indian Penal Code. Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill to the Lok Sabha on the final day of the Monsoon Session. Under its provisions the offense of sedition - as outlined in Section 124A of the IPC will be replaced by Section 150 of the new Bill.