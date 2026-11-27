The Supreme Court has directed HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Sammaan Capital and PNB Housing Finance to grant unconditional sanction for the prosecution of their officials within a week in alleged subvention scheme frauds involving real estate developers and financial institutions, PTI reported.

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A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana warned that the heads of these institutions would have to appear personally before the court if they failed to comply with the order.

"We direct all the banks or financial institutions referred to above to issue unconditional sanction for prosecution within one week, failing which the CMD and Chairman shall remain present in court to show cause as to why appropriate action be not taken against them," the bench said.

The order came while the apex court was hearing a batch of petitions concerning subvention schemes, under which homebuyers were allegedly subjected to loan recovery proceedings after developers failed to meet their financial commitments.

What is a subvention scheme? Under a subvention scheme, a bank or financial institution sanctions a home loan and disburses the amount directly into the builder's account. In return, the developer agrees to pay the equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on behalf of the buyer until possession of the flat is handed over.

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The arrangement is generally governed by a tripartite agreement between the homebuyer, the developer and the lender.

The scheme is intended to reduce the immediate financial burden on homebuyers, who do not have to begin paying EMIs while waiting for their homes to be delivered.

However, problems arise when developers fail to honour their commitment to pay the EMIs. In such cases, banks can demand repayment from homebuyers, leaving them liable for loans even when they have not received possession of their properties.

What is the alleged subvention fraud? The petitions before the Supreme Court concern allegations that banks and developers were involved in arrangements that left homebuyers facing loan recovery proceedings despite builders failing to meet their obligations under the tripartite agreements.

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The court is examining cases involving alleged collusion between financial institutions and developers to dupe homebuyers, particularly in the National Capital Region (NCR).

During Thursday's hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), told the court that the agency was facing difficulties in obtaining prosecution sanctions under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. This included cases where HDFC Bank had granted conditional sanctions.

Bhati also informed the bench that the CBI had filed its sixth supplementary status report. Investigations had been completed in 25 of the 55 registered cases, with 22 chargesheets filed and closure reports submitted in three cases.

What has the Supreme Court directed? The bench said granting prosecution sanction was the responsibility of the banking authorities and directed the CBI to complete the remaining investigations within two weeks.

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The court also said it would prescribe timelines for completing the trials and would not permit delaying tactics.

In July last year, the Supreme Court had allowed the CBI to register 22 cases over what it described as an "unholy nexus" between banks and developers to dupe homebuyers in the NCR.

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