What is Sudarshan Chakra? PM Modi announces India’s next-gen multi-layered shield against missile threats

The Sudarshan Chakra initiative, announced by Prime Minister Modi, seeks to develop a comprehensive missile defence system, integrating surveillance and cyber protection. 

Govind Choudhary
Published15 Aug 2025, 06:04 PM IST
From the Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana to India-made semiconductor chips, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pivotal developments on the way forward during his address to the nation on Independence Day.
From the Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana to India-made semiconductor chips, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pivotal developments on the way forward during his address to the nation on Independence Day.(PMO)

India is set to develop a new missile defence initiative, dubbed the ‘Sudarshan Chakra’, aimed at integrating advanced surveillance, cyber protection, and physical defence mechanisms to safeguard its citizens and critical infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined the plans in his Independence Day address on Friday.

According to an NDTV report, the Sudarshan Chakra is expected to function similarly to Israel’s Iron Dome and the proposed US Golden Dome, acting as a protective shield against missile threats.

A shield against missile threats and cyber attacks

While India already operates the Integrated Air Command and Control System, which successfully countered Pakistani missile attempts during Operation Sindoor, the new system could extend beyond traditional missile defence, the report added.

The project’s name draws from Hindu mythology, referencing the Sudarshan Chakra used by Lord Krishna to aid Arjuna in battle. According to the Prime Minister, the system should be entirely researched, developed, and manufactured domestically, with a target for significant expansion and modernisation by 2035.

Notably, the report highlights that Mission Sudarshan Chakra will likely incorporate precision counterstrike capabilities and measures to combat cyber threats such as hacking and phishing. The initiative is expected to involve collaboration between India’s top scientific and defence research agencies, the military, and private sector innovators.

The announcement comes in the aftermath of the April Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in May, during which Pakistan attempted to target Indian military installations, fighter jets, and urban centres. Indian defence systems successfully neutralised these attacks, highlighting the country’s existing defensive strengths.

Mission Sudarshan Chakra appears to be a continuation of India’s efforts to strengthen its security infrastructure and ensure a comprehensive, multi-layered defence strategy in the face of evolving threats.

Next-generation GST reforms to ease tax burden

According to a PTI report, the Prime Minister has announced plans for next-generation GST reforms aimed at significantly reducing the tax burden, particularly for small businesses.

These changes are expected to take effect in time for Diwali, which this year falls on 20 October, offering relief to taxpayers during the festival.

