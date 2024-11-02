What is the Bengaluru airport cab ‘scam’? Netizens recount harrowing experiences with Ola, Uber, Rapido and other sites

Bengaluru commuters have reported a new cab scam targeting women, particularly when traveling to the airport. Drivers from platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido are allegedly overcharging and taking longer routes, leading to inflated fares and distress for passengers.

Livemint
Published2 Nov 2024, 07:11 PM IST
What is the Bengaluru airport cab ‘scam’? Netizens recount harrowing experiences with Ola, Uber, Rapido and other sites
What is the Bengaluru airport cab ‘scam’? Netizens recount harrowing experiences with Ola, Uber, Rapido and other sites(Reuters)

Commuters in Bengaluru flagged a new cab scam this week — targetted in particular towards women travelling to the airport. Multiple social media accounts have accused drivers affiliated with popular platforms including Ola, Uber and Rapido of charging exorbitant amounts — well above the expected fare without any recourse.

“They stop vehicle midway citing no fuel and ask you to pay at petrol pump saying 1100 is shown I would need only 1000. If you refuse to pay they would say I wont move, its midway your flight will be missed so you pay. They take the shortcut from inner road from that point avoiding toll. Since no toll passed your effective would be 800, but you paid 1000 already. Where is 200? No he won't pay it back,” summed up X user Shivam Sourav Jha.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra vs Bhavish Aggarwal: Ola CEO shares Diwali video, comedian reacts

Several other social media users have also recalled facing similarly harrowing experiences while attempting to reach the Bengaluru airport.

“This is a common tactic they follow. One of my colleague faced this earlier this month. I have started using MakeMyTrip taxis for airport pick and drop facilities, which I book while booking the flight. So far, I am happy with their services,” commiserated one user.

“Just on Saturday I took cab, and he took inner road even I asked repeatedly to take toll one. And that road is completely isolate and not even proper street light is there. Completely was on alert for that whole road till reach airport,” wrote another.

“Olacabs driver took me to 20km extra drive and inflated price from 880 to 1400. From Whitefield to airport by any road the distance is 40 km, but he took us through long route and covered 60 km instead of 40 km,” recounted a third.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 07:11 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaWhat is the Bengaluru airport cab ‘scam’? Netizens recount harrowing experiences with Ola, Uber, Rapido and other sites

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.00-790.00
      Chennai
      80,571.00-790.00
      Delhi
      80,723.00-790.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.00-790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.06
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.