Commuters in Bengaluru flagged a new cab scam this week — targetted in particular towards women travelling to the airport. Multiple social media accounts have accused drivers affiliated with popular platforms including Ola, Uber and Rapido of charging exorbitant amounts — well above the expected fare without any recourse.

“They stop vehicle midway citing no fuel and ask you to pay at petrol pump saying 1100 is shown I would need only 1000. If you refuse to pay they would say I wont move, its midway your flight will be missed so you pay. They take the shortcut from inner road from that point avoiding toll. Since no toll passed your effective would be 800, but you paid 1000 already. Where is 200? No he won't pay it back," summed up X user Shivam Sourav Jha.

Several other social media users have also recalled facing similarly harrowing experiences while attempting to reach the Bengaluru airport.

“This is a common tactic they follow. One of my colleague faced this earlier this month. I have started using MakeMyTrip taxis for airport pick and drop facilities, which I book while booking the flight. So far, I am happy with their services," commiserated one user.

“Just on Saturday I took cab, and he took inner road even I asked repeatedly to take toll one. And that road is completely isolate and not even proper street light is there. Completely was on alert for that whole road till reach airport," wrote another.