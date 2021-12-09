When is the best time of day to get your Covid vaccine shot - Morning, afternoon? A recent study show “time of day affects immune response to Covid vaccination" and further suggest, “antibody levels are higher people take their shots later in the day."

The research, published in the Journal of Biological Rhythms, demonstrates that our internal 24-hour circadian clock regulates many aspects of physiology, including the response to infectious disease and vaccination.

"Our observational study provides proof of concept that time of day affects immune response to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, findings that may be relevant for optimising the vaccine’s efficacy," said study co-senior author Elizabeth Klerman from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), US.

Circadian signalling and how it works for different medicines?

Symptoms of some diseases and the action of numerous medications vary by time of day. “For example, people with lung diseases frequently have greater symptom severity and altered respiratory function at certain times of the day"

Meanwhile, elderly men who received influenza vaccination had higher antibody titers when they received the vaccine in the morning compared with the afternoon.

Then, administering some chemotherapy agents at a specific time of day will effectively target cancer cells but limit toxicity to other cells

Hence, several researchers, including study authors, have proposed a role for circadian signalling in regulating SARS-CoV-2 immune responses and COVID-19 severity.

How was the study conducted

The study involved evaluation of antibody levels after Covid vaccines were administered among 2,190 healthcare workers in the UK. Blood samples were collected from asymptomatic hospital workers at the time of vaccination.

The researchers created a model to investigate the effect on antibody levels based on time of day of vaccination, vaccine type, age, sex, and the number of days post-vaccination.

Here is what the study shows

Antibody responses were higher in general for everyone who was vaccinated later in the day.

The antibody responses were also higher in those who received the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, in women, and in younger people, in addition to the effect of time of day of vaccination, the researchers said.

The study contrasts with earlier studies in elderly men that reported higher anti-influenza titers in the morning.

A limitation of the study was the lack of data on participants’ medical and medication history, their sleep and shift-work patterns, which can also influence vaccine responses, the researchers said.

Still too early for recommendations

"We need to replicate our findings and develop a better understanding of the underlying physiology of SARS-CoV-2 and the body’s response to vaccination before we can recommend that people who want an extra boost from the vaccine schedule their vaccine for the afternoon," said Klerman.

"This research is the first step in demonstrating the importance of time-of-day response to SARS-CoV-2 vaccine," she said, adding that getting vaccinated, regardless of the time of day, is the most critical step in preventing COVID-19 infection.

(With inputs from agencies)

