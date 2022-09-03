What is the Chinese loan app case? Key points about ED raids3 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 08:31 PM IST
ED raided six online payment gateway locations in Bengaluru on September 3.
ED raided six online payment gateway locations in Bengaluru on September 3.
Listen to this article
On September 3, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced that six online payment gateway locations in Bengaluru had been raided due to alleged irregularities in mobile app-based loans that were "managed" by Chinese individuals.