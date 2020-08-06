With cases declining in the national capital, the 'Delhi Model' is being talked about among states. The plan which was drafted after Delhi faced a serious shortfall in availability of health infrastructure facilities includes increased testing, containment zones, focus on home quarantine for mild cases, plasma therapy and sero surveys.

In the last three months, Delhi was one of the largest contributors of covid-19 cases in the country but there has been a drastic decline in the number of active cases. In June, Delhi saw its highest surge in covid-19 cases leading to a large number of deaths, shortage of hospital beds and test kits.

Union home minister Amit Shah held various rounds of meetings with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, health minister Satyendar Jain and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal where testing was increased from 5000 a day to approximately 20,000. The government promoted home quarantine for patients with mild symptoms to reduce the load from hospitals. The Delhi government has announced their decision to hold monthly sero surveys across the state to assess the spread of the virus.

Over the last week, central government officials have held discussions to be replicate Delhi’s model which are currently seeing a surge in cases. India has the third highest number of cases of covid-19 in the world.

“Happy that our Delhi Model is being recognized across the globe. I want to thank South Korean Ambassador H.E. Shin Bong-Kil for his encouraging words. All nations coming together to defeat covid-19 is the need of the hour," Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Delhi has had a total of 1.40 lakh positive cases and 1.26 lakh people have recovered from the virus. There are 10072 active cases and 4044 people have died due to the disease. According to government projections in June, Delhi was likely to have five lakh cases by the end of July. Approximately 90% of the cases have recovered from the virus in Delhi.

“I am very impressed with the Delhi model. The Korean model is three T’s – test, trace and treat. The Delhi model is test, home quarantine and is a very effective and wise measure. This works for India and the Delhi situation. The Delhi government’s achievement must be congratulated," South Korean Ambassador H.E. Shin Bong-Kil said in a video message.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via