After solar eclipse of the year, people now have chance to see total lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan 2022 on Tuesday. Moon turns copper red during the total lunar eclipse. NASA said that this is the last total lunar eclipse that is going to happen for the next three years.

Last time, the lunar eclipse was visible from India in 19 November, 2021. At that time, that was a partial lunar eclipse. If people miss their chance to witness the lunar eclipse they have to wait till 28 October, 2023 to see a partial lunar eclipse.

Unlike the solar eclipse, there is no requirement of any equipment to enjoy the lunar eclipse. As moon reflects the light of the sun, there is no chance that the light can cause damage to human eyes.

In India, people would be able to witness the lunar eclipse on Tuesday evening only. The phenomenal astronomical event will be visible at 3:46 pm on Tuesday. It will last till 4:29 pm. Along with this, the moon will begin to hide behind the Earth partially from 2:39 pm and will be partially obscured by the Earth till 5:11 pm.

All you need to know about total lunar eclipse

Lunar eclipse: When the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth's shadow, a lunar eclipse occurs. The lunar eclipse is also nicknamed ‘the blood moon’. This is mainly because of the colour acquired by the moon during the eclipse.

Total lunar eclipse: The entire moon falls within the darkest part of Earth's shadow in the total lunar eclipse.

Partial lunar eclipse: A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the earth comes in between the full moon and the sun.

Difference between total and partial lunar eclipse: Earth obstructs the direct light coming from Sun to Moon, and comes in between the Sun and the Moon, people on earth witness a total lunar eclipse. On the other hand, a partial lunar eclipse occurs when the earth comes in between the full moon and the sun.

As the solar system was made without precise measurements, the imperfect alignment between the sun and the moon gives a part of the lunar eclipse visible into the sky. This happens because, only a part of the moon’s surface moves into the Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. During the full moon, the rest of the moon is covered by the outer part of the Earth’s shadow called the penumbra.

Other two types of lunar eclipse: The other two types of lunar eclipse are: central lunar eclipse and selenelion, also known as horizontal eclipse.

Central lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the centre of the earth's shadow, contacting the antisolar point – directly opposite from the sun. Horizontal eclipse occurs when when both the sun and the eclipsed moon can be observed together.