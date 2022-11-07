Total lunar eclipse 2022: How is it different from solar lunar eclipse?2 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 08:50 AM IST
Last time, the lunar eclipse was visible from India in 19 November, 2021. At that time, that was a partial lunar eclipse.
Last time, the lunar eclipse was visible from India in 19 November, 2021. At that time, that was a partial lunar eclipse.
After solar eclipse of the year, people now have chance to see total lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan 2022 on Tuesday. Moon turns copper red during the total lunar eclipse. NASA said that this is the last total lunar eclipse that is going to happen for the next three years.