What is the eligibility for getting Covid-19 pension?

Industrial workers with a monthly wages up to Rs21,000 fall under the ambit of the ESIC scheme and every month a portion of their salary is deducted and deposited with the ESIC to avail medical benefits from primary to tertiary care facilities. Currently, an IP pays 0.75% of his or her basic salary and 3.25% is given by the employer to the ESIC corpus every month.

