Home >News >India >What is the eligibility for getting Covid-19 pension?

What is the eligibility for getting Covid-19 pension?

An insured person pays 0.75% of his or her basic salary and 3.25% is given by the employer to the ESIC corpus every month.
1 min read . 03:36 PM IST Staff Writer

NEW DELHI: Dependent families of industrial workers enrolled with Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) who have died due to covid-19 will get pension for two years. The scheme was announced on Saturday.

Here is the eligibility criteria to avail the covid-19 pension:

For a family to become eligible to get the benefits, the deceased ESIC subscriber, also known as Insured Person (IP), must have been enrolled on the online portal of the social security body at least 90 days prior to the diagnosis of covid-19 infection resulting in death.

Second, the IP must have been “employed for wages and ESIC contributions for at least 78 days should have been paid or payable in respect of deceased IP during a period of one year immediately preceding the diagnosis of Covid disease resulting in death".

The Covid pension to the dependents of IPs, who fulfil the eligibility conditions, “will be entitled to receive monthly payment at 90% of average daily wages of the IP during their life".

The benefits will be given for a period of two years ending 24 March 2022, which means the scheme has been made effective 24 March, 2020, when the union government first announced a national lockdown.

Industrial workers with a monthly wages up to Rs21,000 fall under the ambit of the ESIC scheme and every month a portion of their salary is deducted and deposited with the ESIC to avail medical benefits from primary to tertiary care facilities. Currently, an IP pays 0.75% of his or her basic salary and 3.25% is given by the employer to the ESIC corpus every month.

