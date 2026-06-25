What is the ‘Emergency Chapter’ row? Why NCERT added the ‘dark deeds’ to Class 9 textbooks | All you need to know

Nearly 50 years after the Emergency was declared in India, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced the subject in a Class 9 textbook for the first time, describing it as one of the most significant challenges faced by Indian democracy, during which most fundamental rights were suspended.

The topic features in the newly developed Social Science textbook, Understanding Society: India and Beyond, under a chapter that explores the strengths and challenges of India's democratic system.

An NCERT official confirmed to ANI that this marks the first inclusion of a dedicated section on the Emergency in a Class 9 textbook.

Here's what NCERT's added section reads The inclusion marks a significant addition to the school curriculum, coming as the country recently observed 50 years since the declaration of the Emergency in 1975.

"One of the major challenges to democracy in India was recorded when an Emergency was imposed in 1975-77. In the early 1970s, public dissatisfaction with the government led by Indira Gandhi was growing. Rising unemployment, inflation, and allegations of misgovernance led to widespread protests," the section reads.

"In June 1975, a National Emergency was imposed by the government on the grounds of internal disturbance. During this period, a majority of Fundamental Rights were suspended, the press was censored, and numerous political leaders and activists were arrested. Democratic institutions came under severe strain, and citizens' freedom was restricted," it added.

The book also highlighted the role of Jayaprakash Narayan in the movement against the Emergency.

"Mass movements led by Jayaprakash Narayan -a political leader and socialist thinker, popularly known as Lok Nayak-mobilised students and citizens, especially in Bihar and Gujarat. The Emergency was lifted in 1977, and general elections were held, allowing people to express their will through the ballot. The defeat of the ruling government demonstrated the strength of Indian democracy and highlighted the importance of Democracy," read the book.

What did Pradhan say? Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday praised the decision of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to include a section on the Emergency in Class IX textbooks. He said it is important for future generations to understand the dark chapter of that period so that such situations are never repeated, ANI reported.

Here's what Pradhan said Speaking to reporters, Pradhan said, “This is correct. NCERT has done the right thing. Future generations should know and understand the dark deeds of the Emergency so that such a situation does not arise again. That is why NCERT brought it to the forefront. NCERT did a good job…”

The NCERT has, for the first time, introduced the topic in a Class 9 textbook, presenting it as "one of the major challenges," as the majority of fundamental rights were suspended.

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The Emergency section forms part of a broader discussion on challenges facing democratic systems. Alongside the Emergency, the textbook discusses issues such as fake news, misinformation, damaging public property, violation of public rules, poverty, regionalism, social discrimination and gender inequality as challenges to democratic practice.

Apologise to young people: Rahul Gandhi Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his "terrorist" remark against protesting students, saying he must immediately apologise to crores of young people in this country and resign for his "failures".

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said labelling anyone who questions the government as a "traitor" is the BJP's politics.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Intoxicated by the arrogance of power, the Modi government has reached a point where the Education Minister labels students demanding their rights, fair examinations, and a secure future as 'terrorists'."

"Just think about it: the person whose failures led to so many paper leaks, under whose watch 20 students lost their lives, and who plunged the futures of crores of young people into darkness-is today branding the aggrieved students and those raising their voices for them as 'terrorists'," the former Congress chief said.

He said this was nothing new and the BJP people had also called the farmers who feed the nation "andolanjeevi" and "parasites."

"They labelled those who asked questions as 'anti-nationals'. And now, they call the youth 'terrorists'. Labelling anyone who questions the government as a traitor-that is their politics," Gandhi said.

"Dharmendra Pradhan ji, apologize immediately to the crores of young people in this country and resign for your failures," he said.

"As for me-attack me all you want. I said it in Kota, and I say it again: today, this education system has merely become an extortion racket. I will not let it remain this way. I will never stop raising the demand that every child receives affordable, quality education and fair examinations," Gandhi said.