A new study involving over 100,000 participants and a 30-year follow-up period revealed that those who engage in two to four times the amount of weekly moderate or vigorous physical exercise currently advised appear to have a considerably reduced risk of mortality
It may be common knowledge that increased physical activity levels is indirectly proportional to age related health risks. However, many do wonder how much exercise is enough? A new study involving over 100,000 participants and a 30-year follow-up period has revealed that those who engage in two to four times the amount of weekly moderate or vigorous physical exercise currently advised appear to have a considerably reduced risk of mortality.
The study highlighted that those who engaged in two to four times the recommended amount of strenuous physical activity each week, the reduction was found to 21-23%, and those who did the same amount of moderate physical activity each week, it was 26-31%. Notably, the findings of the study were published in the American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
Interestingly, the researchers studied mortality data and medical records for more than 100,000 adults gathered from two large prospective studies: the all-female Nurses' Health Study and the all-male Health Professionals Follow-up Study from 1988-2018. Participants whose data were examined were 63% female, and more than 96% were white adults. They had an average age of 66 years and an average body mass index (BMI) of 26 kg/m2 over the 30-year follow-up period, as per report.
The participants self-reported their leisure-time physical activity by completing a validated questionnaire for either the Nurses' Health Study or Health Professionals Follow-Up Study every two years, according to ANI report. The publicly available questionnaires, which were updated and expanded every two years, included questions about health information, physician-diagnosed illnesses, family medical histories and personal habits such as cigarette and alcohol consumption and frequency of exercise, the report further stated.
Meanwhile, exercise data was reported as the average time spent per week on various physical activities over the past year and moderate activity was defined as walking, lower-intensity exercise, weightlifting and calisthenics. Vigorous activity included jogging, running, swimming, bicycling and other aerobic exercises. The analysis found that adults who performed double the currently recommended range of either moderate or vigorous physical activity each week had the lowest long-term risk of mortality, the ANI report said.
