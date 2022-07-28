It may be common knowledge that increased physical activity levels is indirectly proportional to age related health risks. However, many do wonder how much exercise is enough? A new study involving over 100,000 participants and a 30-year follow-up period has revealed that those who engage in two to four times the amount of weekly moderate or vigorous physical exercise currently advised appear to have a considerably reduced risk of mortality.

