What is the Modi story? All you need to know about this portal for stories

In an attempt to string together the experiences of those who have interacted with the incumbent Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, a portal, modistory.in, has been launched. The portal aims to bring together "inspiring" stories related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from those who have interacted with him during his life journey over the decades.

"Announcing the launch of MODI STORY, a volunteer driven initiative to bring together inspiring moments from Narendra Modi's life, as narrated by his co-travelers. Inaugurated by Smt. Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi," the portal tweeted. Meanwhile, BJP leaders and several Union ministers including Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, on Saturday tweeted about The Modi Story.

The website shares stories, experiences and anecdotes from the likes of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoranjan Kalia from Punjab, a state Modi handled in the early days of his political journey as a party office-bearer, Rasbihari Maniyar, his school principal at Vadnagar in Gujarat, and Sharda Prajapati, in whose house the future prime minister often stayed in the 1990s during his tours, according to news agency PTI report.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and ace shuttler Pullela Gopichand are also among those who have shared their experiences with the prime minister.

Kalia recalls Modi's astute understanding of election campaigning and his advice that they should carry toffees for children during electioneering, while Maniyar notes the prime minister's deep feelings for the country's armed forces and how, as a young student, he came to him with a sainik school application form.

In a video, Narendra Modi's school teacher Rasbihari Maniyar said Narendra Modi in his childhood wanted to join a Sainik school. "Stories of grit & grace … memories of the magic of personal meetings, talks that reflect an amiable persona, a decisive political personality…stories till now untold, unheard," Smriti Irani tweeted.

