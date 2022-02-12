Imagine a cycle that can be turned into an electric vehicle with the help of one device. Imagine the opportunities it can create for many in a country like ours where mobility and transport continue to be a challenge in many quarters.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing interesting and witty posts on social media, took to Twitter on Saturday to show his followers a video about the innovation of the motorised cycle.

The video lists the specifications of the device – Dhruv Vidyut Electric Conversion Kit (DVECK) – which can “upgrade a [bicycle] to a motor and battery-powered electric cycle" and reach top speeds of 26 kilometres per hour. It takes 20 mins to get charged up to 50% capacity.

It can also manage up to 170 kg of payload with a range of 40 kilometres and run even on extremely muddy roads. The device is also fireproof and waterproof.

Listing all things that he said he was impressed by, Mahindra also expressed his interest in funding the cycle.

“This has been doing the #Signal rounds the last few days. Not the first device in the world to motorise a cycle. But this is a) An outstanding design—compact & efficient b) Rugged-loved the working in mud, making it an off-roader! c) Safe d) Savvy—a phone charging port (sic)," wrote Mahindra.

“But what I appreciate most is his empathy and passion for those hard working people for whom the humble cycle is still the primary mode of transport. It’s a good reminder for all automakers focussing on disruptive EVs that THIS EV revolution may be the most important one (sic)," he added.

Mahindra stated that the innovation by Gursaurabh Singh will inevitably see commercial success.

“It’s not inevitable that this will succeed commercially or be substantially profitable, but I still would feel proud to be an investor…Grateful if someone can connect me with Gursaurabh (sic)," he said.

