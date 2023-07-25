The world might have come out of the COVID pandemic , but the virus continues to infect people in different parts of the world. A new case of MERS-CoV has been reported by the WHO in Abu Dhabi on Monday. According to the World Health Organisation, an adult in his twenties was diagnosed with potentially fatal Middle East Respidatory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) after he was admitted in hospital last month.

Despite elaborately checking the list of all the 108 people with whom the man had contacted, the WHO failed to find any link of the contraction of virus, reported Reuters citing WHO.

The virus is prominently contracted from animals like camels. However, there were no signs of the man coming into contact with dromedary camels.

MERS-CoV: Dominant in Middle East

The Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) was first detected in Saudi Arabia in 2012. Till now, the virus has been found in more than 27 countries including Algeria, Austria, Bahrain, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Oman, the Philippines, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Yemen.

The WHO has said that, total of 2,605 cases of the virus have been reported so far, with 936 associated deaths.

How does the MERS virus spread?

It is a zootonic virus that can transfer between animals and people. According to WHO information, people in Saudi Arabia mostly got infected through unprotected contact with infected dromedary camels.

Symptoms of MERS-COVID virus

The symptoms of the virus include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. In many cases the disease results pneumonia.