The world might have come out of the COVID pandemic, but the virus continues to infect people in different parts of the world. A new case of MERS-CoV has been reported by the WHO in Abu Dhabi on Monday. According to the World Health Organisation, an adult in his twenties was diagnosed with potentially fatal Middle East Respidatory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) after he was admitted in hospital last month.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}