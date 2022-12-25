In his weekly column ‘Rokthok’ on party mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut addressed the controversy over two comments -- one by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and another by banker Amruta Fadnavis.
Raut was of the opinion that BJP does not have its own heroes and that's why it has to steal icons who were primarily from the Congress, reported Hindustan Times on 25 December.
"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said not even a dog of BJP dies in the freedom movement. The comment triggered BJP leaders but Kharge ji said what is true. What is the point of getting angry? Does the BJP have any answer to this?" Sanjay Raut wrote.
"On one hand Mallikarjun Kharge's statement made BJP uneasy and on the other Amruta Fadnavis called PM Modi the father of New India... Amruta Fadnavis is an individual and is free to express her opinion. But the question is whether the BJP endorses her view," Sanjay Raut wrote.
"Every one should respect Narendra Modi as he is the prime minister of the country. But Mahatma Gandhi was called the Father of Nation by the people. There is no new India or old India and hence there is no father of new India," the Shiv Sena MP wrote.
Adding more, Raut said taht now the BJP is staking its claim on Veer Savarkar. ""But Savarkar always objected to the RSS and the 'father of new India' did not take any decision to pay respect to Savarkar."
