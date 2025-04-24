What is the Simla Agreement that Pakistan has suspended in retaliation to India halting the Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistan suspended the 1972 Simla Agreement on Thursday, blocked its airspace for Indian airlines, closed the Wagah border crossing, and also paused its limited trade with India. What is Simla Agreement, Mint decodes.

Sugam Singhal
Published24 Apr 2025, 05:27 PM IST
In this handout photograph taken and released by Pakistan's Prime Minister Office on April 24, 2025, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (C) chairs a high level security meeting with the chiefs of the Pakistan forces and other government officials at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad.
In this handout photograph taken and released by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Office on April 24, 2025, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (C) chairs a high level security meeting with the chiefs of the Pakistan forces and other government officials at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad. (AFP)

In retaliation to the Indian government's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the latter has now announced that it will halt the Simla Agreement between the two nations. 

It suspended the 1972 Simla Agreement on Thursday, blocked its airspace for Indian airlines, closed the Wagah border crossing, and also paused the limited trade with India. 

Tensions between the two countires have been on an all-time high after a group of terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district on April 22, killing 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

What is the Simla Agreement?

The agreement, a significant peace treaty was signed between India and Pakistan in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, after the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The war was triggered when India intervened in East Pakistan's (now Bangladesh) fight for independence. 

This agreement aimed to bring an end to the long-standing conflict between the two neighbours. 

