The BJP released its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections on Monday, promising to implement the Uniform Civil Code and the National Register of Citizens. UCC has seen vehement opposition from some parties in recent years with the Congress dubbing the BJP manifesto a “ploy to attract attention".

"We will implement the UCC in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose," the manifesto assured.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier said that the southern state was 'seriously' contemplating the move. Karnataka is incidentally the fourth state where the BJP's poll promises have included implementation of UCC in recent months.

What is Uniform Civil Code?

Article 44 of the Indian Constitution says that the state “shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India". Put more simply, UCC proposes creating and enforcing a single set of personal laws that would apply to all citizens equally.

UCC is spoken about in conjunction with personal laws - such as those governing marriage, divorce and succession. Under the current system different religions are bound by different personal laws and with varying restrictions and exemptions. The implementation of UCC would remove all perceived ‘inequalities’ and essentially bring all communities at par with each other. Critics however argue that the UCC would lead to undue interference in the affairs of religious minorities.

While the Directive Principles enshrined within the Constitution are not enforceable, several provisions listed under DPSPs have been made into laws over the past 75 years.

What do critics have to say in Karnataka?

The Congress on Monday called the BJP's manifesto for the Karnataka assembly polls as "bogus" and a "JhootLoot BJP Moneyfesto" and asserted that people will vote out the party.

“The Uniform Civil Code appears to be a ploy to attract attention without any real intention of making a significant change. The people of Karnataka have had enough and will not allow the BJP to ruin the state any further," the party asserted in a tweet.

(With inputs from agencies)