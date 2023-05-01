What is the Uniform Civil Code promised in BJP's Karnataka poll manifesto?2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 04:57 PM IST
In its manifesto for the May 10 assembly polls released on Monday, the ruling BJP promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code and National Register of Citizens in Karnataka.
The BJP released its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections on Monday, promising to implement the Uniform Civil Code and the National Register of Citizens. UCC has seen vehement opposition from some parties in recent years with the Congress dubbing the BJP manifesto a “ploy to attract attention".
