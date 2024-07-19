The Supreme Court rejects interim bail plea of Bilkis Bano case convicts seeking relief from re-imprisonment after Gujarat govt's remission order was struck down. Court questions maintainability of plea and refuses to entertain appeal.

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain an interim bail plea filed by two convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. Radheshyam Bhagwandas Shah and Rajubhai Babulal Soni had sought interim bail until a fresh decision was taken on their pleas challenging their re-imprisonment. The apex court intervened after the Gujarat government passed an order granting remission to all 11 convicts in early January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“What is this plea? How is it even maintainable? Absolutely misconceived. How can, in Article 32, we sit over appeal?" a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and PV Sanjay Kumar asked.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Supreme Court had struck down the Gujarat government's order granting remission to 11 convicts who had gangraped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots. The two convicts however moved the Supreme Court in March against the January 8 verdict that returned them to prison. They contend that the order was "in teeth of" a 2002 constitution bench order and sought the issue to be referred to a larger bench for "final" adjudication. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The duo — currently lodged in Godhra sub-jail — had been released on Independence Day 2022 after a two-judge bench allowed the Gujarat government to take the reins. Another two-judge bench however decreed on January 8 this year that it was the Maharashtra government and not Gujarat that was competent to grant remission.

The plea noted that an "anomalous" situation has arisen wherein two different benches of the same strength had taken diametrically opposite views on the same issue. It called for the matter to be referred to a larger bench for final adjudication.

“…it would lead to not only judicial impropriety but to uncertainty and chaos as to which precedence (sic) of law has to be applied in future. In other words, if any party being not satisfied with the Supreme Court judgment on an issue, he would be entitled to file a writ petition challenging the said judgment by taking recourse to the law laid down in Bilkis Bano case," the plea added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!