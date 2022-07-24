What is Tomato Fever? Causes, symptoms and treatment

There have been 80 cases of Tomato Fever reported in Kerala thus far although other estimates put the number at 100. Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar earlier said there was no reason to be alarmed about reports of Tomato Fever in Kerala. At the same time, officials in the border district were asked to be alert in preventing its spread. Since COVID-19, India has been alert about new infections and its severities.

