What is Tomato Fever? Causes, symptoms and treatment

The World Health Organization (WHO) and other countries have received warnings about Monkeypox. Now, It's time to learn more about the causes, symptoms, and treatments of Tomato Fever.
There have been 80 cases of Tomato Fever reported in Kerala thus far although other estimates put the number at 100. Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar earlier said there was no reason to be alarmed about reports of Tomato Fever in Kerala. At the same time, officials in the border district were asked to be alert in preventing its spread. Since COVID-19, India has been alert about new infections and its severities.
Monkeypox has alerted the World Health Organization (WHO) and nations around the world. Now, it’s time to know more about Tomato Fever, its causes, symptoms and treatments.
What is Tomato Fever?
The viral illness is known as ‘Tomato Fever’ because persons who contract it experience rashes and blisters all over their bodies that are red and resemble tomatoes. Doctors have warned that children under the age of five are most affected by the condition. The illness is also known as ‘Tomato Flu’. Notably, the illness does not offer any significant risks for life, while being very contagious.
The specific cause of the illness is still unknown, however it is now thought to be a rare form of viral infection. Some have also suggested that it may be a side effect of dengue or chikungunya. Scientists have determined that a virus is the source of the fever, but they have not yet determined which specific virus family it belongs to.
Tomato Fever Causes
The chief signs of Tomato Fever in children include red blisters, rashes, skin irritation, and dehydration. Additionally, individuals may have fatigue, a change in the colour of their hands and legs, joint discomfort, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and coughing, among other symptoms. It may also include cough-and-cold along with headache and body ache.
Tomato Fever Symptoms
Doctors advise ensuring good hygiene for youngsters because those under the age of five are thought to be more susceptible to the sickness. A doctor's appointment is required as soon as possible if youngsters exhibit any of the aforementioned symptoms. Those who are infected must refrain from scratching their blisters and practise good hygiene. It's also advisable to get some rest and drink plenty of water.
Tomato Fever Treatments
