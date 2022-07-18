What is triggering SpiceJet to be the worst-performing airline stock in Asia?

People familiar with the matter also said employees haven’t been able to access their pay slips since the cyber attack and don’t have copies of their so-called Form 16, needed in India to file tax returns. The last date for filing tax returns is July 31 and the delays are making staff even more nervous, the people said, declining to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly. SpiceJet said in its statement that the pay of all employees is being “credited on time, along with applicable increments."