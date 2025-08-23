What is Union govt's ethanol blending programme; 10 things to know about it

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Union Government's Ethanol Blending Programme (EBP), which mandates the sale of petrol blended with 20% ethanol (E20).
The petitioner, an Advocate named Akshay Malhotra, argued that eliminating the option of ethanol-free petrol (E0) altogether, violates the fundamental rights of millions of vehicle owners whose vehicles are not compatible with the higher ethanol blend, according to a report by Livelaw.
The EBP was introduced by the government in 2003 to promote sustainability and low carbon footprint. The center significantly scaled up it's availability over the years.
