What is Union govt's ethanol blending programme; 10 things to know about it

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Union Government's Ethanol Blending Programme (EBP), which mandates the sale of petrol blended with 20% ethanol (E20).

The petitioner, an Advocate named Akshay Malhotra, argued that eliminating the option of ethanol-free petrol (E0) altogether, violates the fundamental rights of millions of vehicle owners whose vehicles are not compatible with the higher ethanol blend, according to a report by Livelaw.

The EBP was introduced by the government in 2003 to promote sustainability and low carbon footprint. The center significantly scaled up it's availability over the years.

Ethanol Blending Programme: 10 Things to Know What it EBP: It is an initiative which aims to blend ethanol with petrol to reduce dependence on crude oil and cut carbon emissions. India currently exports most of its crude oil from Russia which is facing heat by the US, prompting Washington to impose 50% tariffs on all Indian imports. Target of E20: The government has achieved its target of 20% ethanol blending with petrol five years ahead of schedule. Availability of ethanol mixed fuel: Since April 2023, E20 fuel has been introduced at select petrol pumps across the country and is being expanded gradually.

Vehicle compatibility: BS-VI vehicles, manufactured after April 2023 are designed to be E20-compatible. However, older vehicles such as BS-IV, BS-VI which were manufactured before April 2023 are generally safe only up to an ethanol percentage of 10% and may face performance and durability issues with higher blends.

Impact on engines: Since ethanol is a solvent and absorbs water, it can lead to corrosion, along with damaging several parts. It also reduces fuel efficiency in non-compatible vehicles.

Price: In the plea, it has also been mentioned that despite ethanol being cheaper than petrol, fuel prices have not been reduced in proportion to the ethanol mix. Consumers are paying the same as before.

Environmental impact: Ethanol is a renewable biofuel, hence it helps to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Global practices: The plea also said that in foreign countries such as US and EU, blended fuels (E10, E15, E85) are clearly labelled, and ethanol-free petrol also remains available for consumers who need it. However, in India oil pumps are selling only blended fuel without any disclosure.

Consumer concern: The plea argues that forcing only E20 petrol, without offering ethanol-free (E0) petrol or proper labelling, violates consumer rights. This practice is leading to high maintenance costs of vehicles which are incompatible to ethanol blended fuel.

