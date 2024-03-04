Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a day-long meeting of his Council of Ministers as they brainstormed over the vision document for "Viksit Bharat: 2047" and a detailed action plan for the next five years if the NDA forms a government after the April-May Lok Sabha elections this year.

During the meeting, a 100-day agenda for immediate steps to be taken after a new government is formed in May was deliberated upon for its quick implementation.

PM Modi asked his ministerial colleagues to go all out to win people's support during the polls, as he spoke about numerous measures taken by his government to boost development and ensure the welfare of all sections of society, sources said as quoted by PTI.

Government sources said the roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" is a result of more than two years of intensive preparation and involved a "whole of government" approach involving all ministries and wide-ranging consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organizations and mobilization of youths for inputs.

What is PM Modi's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision?

1) Over the past few years, the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision has been the prime focus of PM Modi's speeches. The prime minister has outlined his government's action plan to transform India into a developed country by 2047, exactly 100 years after gaining independence from British rule.

2) The vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance, among others. PM Modi has previously told the nation to take a pledge, “Whatever I do should be for a developed India".

3) The roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" has a comprehensive blueprint with clearly articulated national vision, aspirations, goals and action points, the sources said, adding that its goals include areas such as economic growth, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure and social welfare.

4) The prime minister had earlier asked his Cabinet colleagues to come out with "actionable, measurable and clearly defined plans" for the new government.

5) He has repeatedly expressed confidence that his government will retain power for a third consecutive term and has set a target of winning 370 seats for the BJP and more than 400 for the ruling alliance led by his party in the Lok Sabha polls.

(With PTI inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!