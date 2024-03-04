What is Viksit Bharat 2047, PM Modi's plan ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024? 5 things to know
PM Modi chaired a meeting of his Council of Ministers to discuss 'Viksit Bharat: 2047' vision document and 100-day agenda for new government. The roadmap involves all ministries and consultations with various stakeholders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a day-long meeting of his Council of Ministers as they brainstormed over the vision document for "Viksit Bharat: 2047" and a detailed action plan for the next five years if the NDA forms a government after the April-May Lok Sabha elections this year.