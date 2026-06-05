What is ‘We the Leaders’? Annamalai launches ‘political movement’ after exit from BJP, says 'Our politics is not for….'

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai, who resigned from the party on Friday, announced the start of a new political journey centered on what he described as “common man politics”. His platform “We the Leaders” states a believe in a governance model that is “rooted in conscious leadership, community engagement, and data-driven decision-making”.

He said the initiative would move away from personality-centric politics while rejecting sycophancy and dynastic influence. Highlighting the rationale behind the new movement, Annamalai said it would be driven not by an individual leader, but by an idea and a broader political vision.

"Our politics is not for the sake of opposing. How we view the DMK, AIADMK, NTK, Seeman (NTK founder), Anbumani (PMK leader), G K Vasan (TMC Moopanar), A C Shanmugam, Paarivendhar, John Pandian, Krishnasamy, Vaiko, Premalatha madam - in Tamil Nadu, is exactly how I will view the Bharatiya Janata Party," he stated, according to PTI.

What is ‘We the Leaders’? “We the Leaders” also cited its “Conscious constituency approach”, with key pillars as nurturing change agents, Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) achievement, Community engagement, conscious leadership and Community Innovation.

Also Read | Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai resigns from party

According to the website, the initiative has impacted more than 50,000 lives across underserved communities through its focus on education, skill development, and leadership programs. Its efforts have been supported by over 664,755 volunteers who have contributed their time, expertise, and commitment to driving grassroots change, it noted.

Additionally, more than 2,000 students and individuals have received training and upskilling opportunities through specialised coaching, mentorship, and capacity-building workshops, as per the website.It claimed that the movement has also nurtured over 50 grassroots leaders who have dedicated their talents and efforts to strengthening and empowering their communities.

From ‘cult politics’ to ‘common man’ politics Meanwhile, in a social media address, former IPS officer K. Annamalai outlined his political vision, saying, "Let's change ourselves, and change will happen naturally... the movement's core principle is let's change, let's bring change (maruvom, maatruvom)."

The 42-year-old leader said he wanted to move away from what he described as "cult politics" and instead promote a model of "common man" politics focused on addressing the concerns and aspirations of ordinary people.

At the same time, Annamalai stressed that his movement was not intended to challenge existing political parties. "We are not here to compete with anyone. Let the ruling party and the opposition parties exist. They can express their policies, and we will express ours in due time," he said in the address.

Annamalai said that, in keeping with Tamil cultural values, he believed in informing an organisation before leaving it and doing so with respect. He described his departure from the BJP as being in line with that tradition, remarking, “Even when leaving, stating it respectfully and leaving is our virtue.”

He said his decision was made amicably after direct discussions with senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah. According to Annamalai, he had informed the party leadership of his intention to resign around 18 months ago, specifically on December 4, 2024, citing differences at the state level.

The former Tamil Nadu BJP chief added that he postponed the announcement in order to fulfil his responsibilities related to the Assembly elections until the end of May.

"It was a great conflict whether I am a BJP person or a Tamilian. I told the party on December 4, 2024, that I am going to resign. The party asked me to finish the elections and then go," he stated.