It is important to note that the West Nile fever is spread by the Culex species of mosquitoes and it was first detected in 1937 in Uganda. While in India, the fever was first detected in Kerala in 2011 and a six-year-old boy from Malappuram died due to the infection in 2019. It is believed that the West Nile virus can cause a fatal neurological disease in humans but most of those infected will not show any symptoms.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}