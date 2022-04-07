What is XE strain of coronavirus? Check symptoms of new Covid variant

Since it is a sub variant of Omicron therefore, heath experts think that it will not be that severe. XE could be about 10% more transmissible than the dominant BA.2 variant. But that is a very small advantage that XE has, and even this has not been confirmed as of now. The fact that there has been no significant increase in the incidence of the XE variant since its detection three months ago shows that it might not be a big worry at present.