Manipur: What is Zero FIR? How is it affecting police investigation?

Manipur has been engulfed in widespread violence since the May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was carried out in the hilly districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. More than 160 people have lost their lives in the ensuing violence while several others have been injured and over 50,000 people have been displaced.

A major challenge that has emerged for the police now is the hundreds of zero FIRs being registered across police stations in the northeastern state and the stalled investigation in these cases, The Indian Express reported quoting senior police officials.

In the case of the viral video where two Kuki women were paraded naked and molested by a mob from the Metei community in Manipur, a Zero FIR was registered on May 16 but was transferred to the relevant police station only a month later.

What is Zero FIR and why is it a challenge for Manipur police?

A Zero FIR can be filed at any police station, regardless of jurisdiction. No serial number is assigned to the case, instead the FIR is given the number ‘0’ and hence the name. The case is later transferred to the appropriate police station for further investigation.

According to a report in the Deccan Herald, the concept of zero FIR is not an old one and was introduced only after the recommendations of the Justice Verma Committee to make it legally binding on the police to act quickly and to prevent them from using the excuse of jurisdiction.

Due to the heightened tensions in the state Manipur Police have been bombarded with zero FIRs. According to the Indian Express Report, 1,700 zero FIRs have been registered at the Churachandpur police station, more than 800 zero FIRs have been registered at the Kangpokpi police station and around 202 such FIRs have been registered at the Saikul police station.

Rising tensions have also meant that the investigation process has become tougher for the police officials. The report noted that police officials from one community often can't go to areas dominated by the other community and talking on the phone becomes the only available resort.

A police official while speaking to the Indian Express explained, “It’s hard to proceed with the investigation without meeting the victim. You can speak of the phone, but that doesn’t give a clear enough picture. It’s an unusual situation,