Manipur: What is Zero FIR? How is it affecting police investigation?

Manipur has been engulfed in widespread violence since the May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was carried out in the hilly districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. More than 160 people have lost their lives in the ensuing violence while several others have been injured and over 50,000 people have been displaced.

