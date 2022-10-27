What Jaishankar said about Hindi's inclusion as official languages at UN

"You would know Hindi is being used by UNESCO. As far as the use of Hindi in its headquarters is concerned, we have an MoU with them, they are using it in social media and newsletters. It will take some time to expand this, it is not so easy for a language to be introduced in the UN process." said S Jaishankar on being asked about efforts to include Hindi among the official languages at the UN.

