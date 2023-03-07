What Japan is planning to stop the country from ‘disappearing’ amid population crisis?2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 04:41 PM IST
‘Simply cannot wait any longer’ in solving the problem of its low birth rate, Japan's PM said
Japan will “disappear" if action is not taken to curb its slowing birthrate, a senior adviser to the Japanese prime minister has warned. The comment comes as last week the health ministry pointed out that country's birth rate has hit a new record low, with just 799,728 births in 2022, the lowest number on record and the first time it has dipped below 800,000.
